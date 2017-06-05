Getting drunk young DOUBLES your risk...

Getting drunk young DOUBLES your risk of an early death

Did you get drunk before your 15th birthday? You're 47% more likely to die early: Intoxicated teens are at risk of life-threatening alcohol addiction as adults Researchers believe early drinking may increase a person's risk of suffering a life-threatening alcohol abuse disorder in later life. Lead author Dr Hui Hu from the University of Florida, said: 'Early onset of drinking and drunkenness are associated with alcohol use disorders and therefore may play a role in elevated alcohol use disorder-related mortality rates.'

Chicago, IL

