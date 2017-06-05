Germany arrests Syrian for a spreading IS propagandaa

Germany arrests Syrian for a spreadin...

Germany has arrested a 23-year-old Syrian man accused of spreading propaganda for the Islamic State jihadist group, prosecutors said today. Mohammed G, who arrived amid a mass refugee influx to Germany in September 2015, was detained yesterday in the western region of Ostwestfalen and remanded in custody by a judge today.

Chicago, IL

