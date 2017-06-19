Gagosian opens an exhibition of recent work by Carsten H ller
Gagosian is presenting 'REASON,' an exhibition of recent work by Carsten Holler, his first in New York since 'Experience' at the New Museum in 2011. Giant mushrooms, mirrored revolving doors, abstract paintings, hyperreal little fishes, an environment for children in the form of a huge dice: Holler unites art, play, and phenomenology to transform the gallery into a laboratory that is equal parts rationality and incomprehensibility.
