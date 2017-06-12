Frustrated cat struggles to reach her toy in Sweden

In-fur-nal frustration! Furious feline's angry bid to snatch a toy from behind a door is filmed by its bemused owner And for Ruto the cat, life's greatest challenge came in the shape of a door that separated her from a much-loved toy. In a hilarious video shared to the feline's very own Instagram page, an unbearable 30 seconds go by without the cat realising she could simply walk around the door to reach her toy in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.