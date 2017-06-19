EXCLSUIVE: Ghanaian teen Frank Arhin ...

EXCLSUIVE: Ghanaian teen Frank Arhin on trial at Swedish side Ostersunds FK

1 hr ago

Ghanaian midfielder Frank Arhin has been a handed a trial session by Swedish side A-stersunds FK, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. The 18-year-old will train with the side in the coming weeks as he aims to win a professional contract.

Chicago, IL

