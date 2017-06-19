Events in Stockholm dedicated to the ...

Events in Stockholm dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the...

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Groong

RIA Oreanda, Russia June 22, 2017 Thursday Events in Stockholm dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Sweden OREANDA-NEWS. In Stockholms famous Vasa theatre which reopened its doors for audience after long term reconstruction, a performance of the Armenian ballet troupe Forceful Feelings was held with the participation of Armenian and foreign soloists from Swedish Royal Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet and State Ballet of Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,272 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC