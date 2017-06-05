'Especially vulnerable areas' increas...

'Especially vulnerable areas' increase in Sweden: report

Eight new districts in Sweden have been added to a high-profile police list of 'especially vulnerable areas', where crime rates and poverty levels are often high, reports Swedish newspaper DN. In 2015 Sweden's national police released a report of 53 so-called vulnerable areas, including 15 considered especially vulnerable.

