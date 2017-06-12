Drones equipped with defibrillators b...

Drones equipped with defibrillators beat ambulances in reaching cardiac arrest patients

Researchers in Sweden have demonstrated that a specially constructed drone carrying a defibrillator can be dispatched to reach a site of cardiac arrest far more quickly than an ambulance can. A team of scientists from the Karolinska Instituet's Center for Resuscitation Science showed the devices, which can fly at up to 50 mph unimpeded by traffic, could reach patients four times more quickly than an ambulance.

