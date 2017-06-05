Dark Clouds Hang Over Nuclear Town Torpedoed by Green Energy
In an eerily quiet nuclear reactor hall in southern Sweden, new copper and steel machinery stretching 50 meters and weighing hundreds of tons is just sitting idle. Bought from France and Germany as part of a $450 million upgrade at the now defunct Oskarshamn-2 facility, the turbines, steam pipes and feed-water pumps were supposed to help supply cheap electricity to the Nordic market for decades to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC