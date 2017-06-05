Dark Clouds Hang Over Nuclear Town Torpedoed by Green Energy

In an eerily quiet nuclear reactor hall in southern Sweden, new copper and steel machinery stretching 50 meters and weighing hundreds of tons is just sitting idle. Bought from France and Germany as part of a $450 million upgrade at the now defunct Oskarshamn-2 facility, the turbines, steam pipes and feed-water pumps were supposed to help supply cheap electricity to the Nordic market for decades to come.

