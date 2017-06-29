Cyber attack 'worst possible timing' ...

Cyber attack 'worst possible timing' for Gothenburg port

Trouble-hit Gothenburg harbour is still struggling to get its services up and running after shipping mammoth Maersk was hit by a cyber attack. A large number of Maersk's 76 container terminals around the world were affected and were forced to run on manual systems on Wednesday, AP Moller Maersk chief operating officer Vincent Clerc told AFP.

