Cyber attack 'worst possible timing' for Gothenburg port
Trouble-hit Gothenburg harbour is still struggling to get its services up and running after shipping mammoth Maersk was hit by a cyber attack. A large number of Maersk's 76 container terminals around the world were affected and were forced to run on manual systems on Wednesday, AP Moller Maersk chief operating officer Vincent Clerc told AFP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC