Could a drone help save a life faster than an ambulance?

12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Swedish researchers compared which was faster at reaching a cardiac arrest patient, a drone outfitted with a lifesaving heart device or an ambulance. A study by Swedish researchers looked at how drones compare to ambulances at delivering lifesaving defibrillator devices to patients suffering from cardiac arrest and found drones are faster.

