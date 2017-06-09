.com | Ghanaian player jailed for raping wife in Sweden

Stockholm - A Swedish court on Friday sentenced a Ghanaian football player in Sweden's second division to two years in prison for raping and beating his wife. After serving his sentence, 22-year-old Kwame Bonsu, who played for the Gefle IF club, will be expelled from the Scandinavian country where he has lived in since 2013, the Gavle District Court said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.