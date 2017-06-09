.com | Ghanaian player jailed for raping wife in Sweden
Stockholm - A Swedish court on Friday sentenced a Ghanaian football player in Sweden's second division to two years in prison for raping and beating his wife. After serving his sentence, 22-year-old Kwame Bonsu, who played for the Gefle IF club, will be expelled from the Scandinavian country where he has lived in since 2013, the Gavle District Court said.
