Cob stallion returns home to Wales af...

Cob stallion returns home to Wales after 15 years in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: IcNorthWales

Welsh Cob stallion Derwen Gladstone travelled 1,200 miles from Sweden to return to the place of his birth in Ceredigion . Bred by Ifor Lloyd of the Derwen Stud near Llanon, he had been away from home for 15 years after being sold as a foal to Gunn Johansson of the Burhults Stud, Lerum, Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC