Cob stallion returns home to Wales after 15 years in Sweden
Welsh Cob stallion Derwen Gladstone travelled 1,200 miles from Sweden to return to the place of his birth in Ceredigion . Bred by Ifor Lloyd of the Derwen Stud near Llanon, he had been away from home for 15 years after being sold as a foal to Gunn Johansson of the Burhults Stud, Lerum, Sweden.
