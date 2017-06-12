Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac ...

In a study involving simulated out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, drones carrying an automated external defibrillator arrived in less time than emergency medical services, with a reduction in response time of about 16 minutes, according to a study published by JAMA . Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the United States has low survival , with reducing time to defibrillation as the most important factor for increasing survival.

