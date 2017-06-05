Britt Ekland Furious Dog Drama Forced...

Britt Ekland Furious Dog Drama Forced Her Off Flight

Bond Girl Britt Ekland vented her fury after she and her dog were removed from a flight due to a booking error. The Swedish actress, 74, booked a seat for her new rescue dog, named David Bowie after the late British rock icon, on a Monday flight from Los Angeles to Stockholm, Sweden with Dutch airline KLM.

Chicago, IL

