British Airways A320 near Stockholm on Jun 4th 2017, engine vibrations
A British Airways Airbus A320-200, registration G-EUYE performing flight BA-878 from London Heathrow,EN to Saint Petersburg , was enroute at FL350 about 70nm southeast of Stockholm when the crew decided to divert to Stockholm reporting #1 engine vibrations and reduced the engine to idle thrust. The aircraft landed safely on Stockholm Arlanda Airport's runway 19R about 25 minutes later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
