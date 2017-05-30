British Airways A320 near Stockholm on Jun 4th 2017, engine vibrations

A British Airways Airbus A320-200, registration G-EUYE performing flight BA-878 from London Heathrow,EN to Saint Petersburg , was enroute at FL350 about 70nm southeast of Stockholm when the crew decided to divert to Stockholm reporting #1 engine vibrations and reduced the engine to idle thrust. The aircraft landed safely on Stockholm Arlanda Airport's runway 19R about 25 minutes later.

