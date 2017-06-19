Boijmans this Summer: A platform for ...

Boijmans this Summer: A platform for contemporary art

1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

The highlights in Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen this summer are exhibitions of work by international contemporary artists including Richard Serra, Zijlmans & Jongenelis, Gunnel Wahlstrand and Raphael Hefti. Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen has traditionally provided a platform for trend-setting contemporary artists to make their work known to a broad Dutch public.

