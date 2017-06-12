Blue Light Acne Pens - Foreo's Espada Acne-Clearing Pens Utilize Blue ...

Blue Light Acne Pens - Foreo's Espada...

Those who are fed up with troublesome spots on their skin are sure to appreciate the new Espada acne pens from Foreo, a multi-national beauty brand that's based out of Stockholm, Sweden. The FDA-approved acne pens work by combining the power of blue light and T-Sonic pulsations, which are said to dive deep and target the bacteria which causes breakouts to happen in the first place.

