Blue Light Acne Pens - Foreo's Espada Acne-Clearing Pens Utilize Blue ...
Those who are fed up with troublesome spots on their skin are sure to appreciate the new Espada acne pens from Foreo, a multi-national beauty brand that's based out of Stockholm, Sweden. The FDA-approved acne pens work by combining the power of blue light and T-Sonic pulsations, which are said to dive deep and target the bacteria which causes breakouts to happen in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC