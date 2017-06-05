Backyard Sessions XL Launches in Malmo Sweden
The two-day electronic festival Backyard Sessions welcomes not only techno savvies and house music nerds chasing the latest vibes and rhythms. Also families and minorities are the target group as some of the top electronic DJ's of the world enter the stage in the heart of Malm.
