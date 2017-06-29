Baby dies after c-section delayed at ...

Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital

A baby died at a hospital in Vasteras after medical staff waited too long to carry out an emergency caesarean section, according to Sweden's watchdog the Health and Social Care Inspectorate. The woman was due to give birth when the midwife detected anomalies while listening to the cardiotocography monitoring, which uses ultrasound to register the baby's heart rate.

