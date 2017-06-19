Attention, Shoppers: IKEA Items Are O...

Attention, Shoppers: IKEA Items Are Officially Available on Amazon Prime

If you've been following the latest from IKEA , you've likely already heard the news that the Swedish home goods store decided to start selling through third party retailers , inspiring hopeful rumors that the KALLAX and BEKVAM would soon be coming to Amazon. Lucky for us, that day has arrived sooner than we thought, and many IKEA items are now listed on Amazon.com, including some that are eligible for Amazon Prime.

Chicago, IL

