Atlas Copco opens US manufacturing facility

Atlas Copco , Stockholm, Sweden, inaugurates a manufacturing plant in the U.S. that will serve construction customers and hospitals. Atlas Copco has invested $25 million in the brand-new factory in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

