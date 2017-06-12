Asylum centre in southern Sweden evac...

Asylum centre in southern Sweden evacuated after suspected arson attack

STOCKHOLM: Around 70 asylum seekers were evacuated from their accommodation in southern Sweden on Wednesday after a suspected arson attack, police said. Police in the town of Karlshamn said there were no reported injuries but one person was arrested, suspected of starting the fire that destroyed major parts of the complex.

