Arvid Holm makes history for Karlskrona

Arvid Holm, the Winnipeg Jets newest goalie prospect, is the first player ever drafted from his club in Sweden. This slightly surprising news goes to show that not all Swedish clubs have the ability to develop and keep those players through the draft.

Chicago, IL

