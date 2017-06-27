Armenpress News Agency , Armenia June 27, 2017 Tuesday Armenian Ambassador to Sweden meets with Uppsala Governor YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Ambassador to Sweden Artak Apitonyan visited the city of Uppsala on June 26 where he met with newly-appointed Governor Göran Enander, press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

