Angry Birds 2 lead programmer launches VR studio

Jonas Johansson founded Neuston in Stockholm, Sweden last year, but the new studio is only now emerging from stealth mode. Neuston has the "ambitious goal" of developing "high-quality social sction games in virtual reality."

