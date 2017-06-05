Adrian Granat is Back Training For Hi...

Adrian Granat is Back Training For His Comeback

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Adrian Granat 14-1, 13 KOs, is back training for his comeback and now with his base in Malm/Ystad in the south of Sweden. By his side, joining him, is his new Head Coach and former World Champion Armand Krajnc, with whom Granat also started his professional career in 2012-2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC