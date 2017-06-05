Adrian Granat is Back Training For His Comeback
Adrian Granat 14-1, 13 KOs, is back training for his comeback and now with his base in Malm/Ystad in the south of Sweden. By his side, joining him, is his new Head Coach and former World Champion Armand Krajnc, with whom Granat also started his professional career in 2012-2014.
