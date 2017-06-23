Adam Davenport Releases 'My Return Address is You' Remix Album

Adam Davenport released his debut single "My Return Address is You" in January featuring vocals by Shanica Knowles. His follow-up EP, "My Return Address is You: The Remixes," was released today on iTunes/Apple Music , Spotify and all digital platforms from Independent Ear /ILS Group/Universal Music Group, featuring remix work from Grammy-nominated StoneBridge & Axel Hall, ALIUS, Division 4, Marat Leon, Roberto Ferrari and Serbsican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.