Actility & Blink Services Team on IoT...

Actility & Blink Services Team on IoT in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Light Reading

Actility, the industry leader in Low Power Wide Area Networks and Blink Services, the Swedish company offering connectivity through the open network, LoRaWAN and smart city solutions, today announce they are working together to launch a national IoT network in Sweden. The partnership leverages Actility's extensive expertise and pioneering IoT technology platform, combined with Blink Service's digital smart city solutions, to deliver connectivity and scalable services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC