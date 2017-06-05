Actility & Blink Services Team on IoT in Sweden
Actility, the industry leader in Low Power Wide Area Networks and Blink Services, the Swedish company offering connectivity through the open network, LoRaWAN and smart city solutions, today announce they are working together to launch a national IoT network in Sweden. The partnership leverages Actility's extensive expertise and pioneering IoT technology platform, combined with Blink Service's digital smart city solutions, to deliver connectivity and scalable services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
