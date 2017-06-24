1 in 10 people in the world are obese, here's why it's worrying

More than one in 10 people worldwide are now obese and 2.2 billion are believed to be overweight, fuelling a global health crisis that claims millions of lives every year, according to a major new international study released on June 12. Obesity numbers have more than doubled in 73 countries and surged elsewhere around the world since the launch in 1980 of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine . Conducted in 195 countries over a 35-year period, the research presented at a conference in Stockholm, Sweden, last Monday is billed as the most comprehensive carried out to date on the subject of obesity.

