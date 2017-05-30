U.S. Embassy Hosts Pop-up Shop for Haitian-American Entrepreneurs
TRUE COLORS: Embassies are all about helping the homeland, but the U.S. Embassy of Haiti went above and beyond presenting the Bien Aby "Les Jardins de la Mode" pop-up shop. More than 400 people turned up for the event, the finale to D.C.'s first "Haiti Week," hosted by Ambassador Paul Altidor, and it featured an assortment of products from Haitian-American entrepreneurs.
