U.S. Embassy Hosts Pop-up Shop for Haitian-American Entrepreneurs

Friday May 26 Read more: Women's Wear Daily

TRUE COLORS: Embassies are all about helping the homeland, but the U.S. Embassy of Haiti went above and beyond presenting the Bien Aby "Les Jardins de la Mode" pop-up shop. More than 400 people turned up for the event, the finale to D.C.'s first "Haiti Week," hosted by Ambassador Paul Altidor, and it featured an assortment of products from Haitian-American entrepreneurs.

Chicago, IL

