The 20-year-old child murder case that continues to grip Sweden

An investigation has been reopened into the 'Kevin' case, in which two young boys were accused of murdering a four-year-old The little boy was found dead by the shoreline of a lake outside the small town of Arvika in northern Sweden on August 16, 1998 Two young brothers - aged five and seven - were believed at the time to be responsible for the death of four-year-old Kevin Hjalmarsson in 1998. But concerns over the way the investigation into the so-called "Kevin case" was conducted led the police to reopen the case in May. This has highlighted serious questions about the way children are treated in the country's legal system.

