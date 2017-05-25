Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande's Tea...

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande's Team assessing whether or not to continue her tour

Tuesday May 23 Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

Ariana Grande's team is assessing whether or not to continue her tour following the Manchester attack: https://t.co/NRXBDQd3cK "Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We're not focused on the tour," a source close to Ariana Grande says.

Chicago, IL

