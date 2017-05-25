Salman Khan to launch Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya, after Sonakshi and Athiya?
Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya is now being groomed for her Bollywood debut. While the likes of Sara Ali Khan , Jhanvi Kapoor and Ahan Shetty still await their big Bollywood debuts, Ananya has found her flawless mentor in the 51-year-old actor.
