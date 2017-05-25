Premiere: Rebstar And Le Sinner Bounce Through The Club On "Hello Kitty"

Representing the new wave of hip-hop from Malmo, Sweden, Rebstar and his Today Is Vintage label are quickly becoming the hottest commodity in music on their side of the world. With a supporting cast that also includes Baby Mike, Naked People and LE SINNER, the diverse collective already spearheads their own festivals - and are hellbent on pushing their sound to a global audience.

