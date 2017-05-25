Premiere: Rebstar And Le Sinner Bounc...

Premiere: Rebstar And Le Sinner Bounce Through The Club On "Hello Kitty"

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Vibe

Representing the new wave of hip-hop from Malmo, Sweden, Rebstar and his Today Is Vintage label are quickly becoming the hottest commodity in music on their side of the world. With a supporting cast that also includes Baby Mike, Naked People and LE SINNER, the diverse collective already spearheads their own festivals - and are hellbent on pushing their sound to a global audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,385,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC