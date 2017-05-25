Police car flips after officers are a...

Police car flips after officers are attacked in Uppsala

Friday May 26

A police car crashed into a streetlight then flipped onto its roof as officers were attacked with stones and other objects during an incident at a camp for EU migrants in Swedish city Uppsala. The origin of the incident came when police pulled over a car which had a number of parking tickets attached to it on Thursday morning.

Chicago, IL

