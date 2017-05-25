Outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Seyche...

Outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Seychelles pays farewell visit

Wednesday May 24

The outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Johan Borgstam, paid a farewell call on President Danny Faure at State House this morning as his four year tenure comes to an end. The Ambassador was based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chicago, IL

