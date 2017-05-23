H egh LNG : 2017 AGM Results Notifica...

H egh LNG : 2017 AGM Results Notification

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: GlobeNewswire

HA egh LNG Holdings Ltd. advises that the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday 23 May 2017 at 16:00 hours at Radisson Blu Sky City Hotel, Arlanda Airport, Stockholm, Sweden. The 2016 Annual Report, including the audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 was presented to the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,385,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC