GaAs Nanowires Boost Solar

Fields of vertically oriented gallium arsenide nanowires boost the output of silicon solar panels by 50 percent, converting the part of the spectrum that is inaccessible to silicon solar cells, according to Sol Voltaics . Vertically aligned gallium arsenide nanowire are doped P on one end and N on the other, making each a self-contains PN junction for photovoltaics.

