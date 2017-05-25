Dada Life Releases "Endless Smile" Plug-inBy Music Marcom - " 5/24/2017
Stockholm, Sweden - Swedish music duo Dada Life brings the same high-energy personalities that have propelled them to the top of the EDM scene to the development of "It's finally here," said Stefan of Dada Life. "We know it took a long time, but creating a plug-in while juggling bananas and double-spraying champagne in front of thousands of people all over the world isn't easy!" "This plugin is bananas! In a great way," said award-winning DJ/Producers Above and Beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
