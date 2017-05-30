Assault Trucks

Assault Trucks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: AmmoLand

Of all exportable terrorist attack methods, using hijacked trucks to plow into groups of pedestrians is among the most effective and easiest to put together. There is no lack of "recent converts to Islam " who can be recruited to carry-out one of these attacks, and one needn't look very far to find an eligible truck! And, murdering/maiming dense concentrations of hapless, unsuspecting pedestrians with a speeding truck requires no extraordinary marksmanship! We saw this tactic used to great effect in Nice, France in July of 2106, and in Stockholm, Sweden in April of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC