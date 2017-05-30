Assault Trucks

Of all exportable terrorist attack methods, using hijacked trucks to plow into groups of pedestrians is among the most effective and easiest to put together. There is no lack of "recent converts to Islam " who can be recruited to carry-out one of these attacks, and one needn't look very far to find an eligible truck! And, murdering/maiming dense concentrations of hapless, unsuspecting pedestrians with a speeding truck requires no extraordinary marksmanship! We saw this tactic used to great effect in Nice, France in July of 2106, and in Stockholm, Sweden in April of this year.

