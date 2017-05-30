Assault Trucks
Of all exportable terrorist attack methods, using hijacked trucks to plow into groups of pedestrians is among the most effective and easiest to put together. There is no lack of "recent converts to Islam " who can be recruited to carry-out one of these attacks, and one needn't look very far to find an eligible truck! And, murdering/maiming dense concentrations of hapless, unsuspecting pedestrians with a speeding truck requires no extraordinary marksmanship! We saw this tactic used to great effect in Nice, France in July of 2106, and in Stockholm, Sweden in April of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC