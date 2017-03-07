ZVVZ to deliver air-conditioning equi...

ZVVZ to deliver air-conditioning equipment to Sweden's ESS

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

ZVVZ GROUP will deliver comprehensive air-conditioning equipment for a neutron centre in Lund, Sweden, for almost CZK 127m. Sister company ZVVZ MACHINERY will be responsible for the production part of the contract.

Chicago, IL

