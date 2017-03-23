Women have statistically lower incide...

Women have statistically lower incidence of severe psoriasis compared to men, study reveals

The fact that men are overrepresented in psoriasis registers and consume more psoriasis care have long led researchers to believe that the common skin disease disproportionally affects men. A unique study with 5,438 Swedish psoriasis patients now reveals that women have a statistically significant lower incidence of severe psoriasis compared to men.

