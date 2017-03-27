Volvo says lab fire won't affect production
A fire broke out on Tuesday in a building housing an auto battery laboratory at Volvo Car Group's plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company said. Volvo said the blaze was under control, but 150 employees had to be evacuated from the laboratory and surrounding buildings.
