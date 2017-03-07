Volvo Revamps Its Best-Selling SUV as...

Volvo Revamps Its Best-Selling SUV as Carmaker Considers an IPO an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Volvo Car Group, moving toward a public stock listing, unveiled a revamped version of its best-selling XC60 that'll compete with Audi's Q5 and Mercedes-Benz's GLC in a crowded marketplace for compact sport utility vehicles. XC90 SUV and features the same safety systems, such as driving assistance to prevent head-on collisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC