VIDEO: Mystery blue fireball lights u...

VIDEO: Mystery blue fireball lights up Swedish night sky

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Local

A bright, blue light which flashed across the night sky in eastern Sweden on Monday followed by a loud bang was most likely a huge bolide. People in several towns in Sweden, including Uppsala, Stockholm and A-rebro, reported seeing the strange fireball at around 9.30pm on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC