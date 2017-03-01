Unexpected discovery paves way for ne...

Unexpected discovery paves way for new insights in regulation of bacterial virulence

Chemists and molecular biologists have made an unexpected discovery in infection biology. The researchers can now show that two proteins that bind to one another slow down a chemical reaction central to the course of the disease in the bacteria Yersinia pseudotuberculosis.

