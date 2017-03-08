Uma Thurman joins cast of new Lars von Trier thriller
Uma Thurman is to star in Lars von Trier's new serial killer thriller "The House That Jack Built", producers announced Tuesday as shooting got underway in Sweden. US actors Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman pose with Danish Director Lars von Trier during a press conference on von Trier's new film "The House That Jack BuiltA' in Bengtsfors, Sweden March 7, 2017./ AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / Sweden / Manila Bulletin The US actress - no stranger to gore thanks to her roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill", will appear alongside Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz for the controversial Danish director's first feature since 2013's "Nymphomaniac", which also starred Thurman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC