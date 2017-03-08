Uma Thurman joins cast of new Lars vo...

Uma Thurman joins cast of new Lars von Trier thriller

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Uma Thurman is to star in Lars von Trier's new serial killer thriller "The House That Jack Built", producers announced Tuesday as shooting got underway in Sweden. US actors Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman pose with Danish Director Lars von Trier during a press conference on von Trier's new film "The House That Jack BuiltA' in Bengtsfors, Sweden March 7, 2017./ AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / Sweden / Manila Bulletin The US actress - no stranger to gore thanks to her roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill", will appear alongside Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz for the controversial Danish director's first feature since 2013's "Nymphomaniac", which also starred Thurman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC