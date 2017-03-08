Uma Thurman joins cast of new Lars von Trier thriller

Uma Thurman is to star in Lars von Trier's new serial killer thriller "The House That Jack Built", producers announced Tuesday as shooting got underway in Sweden. US actors Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman pose with Danish Director Lars von Trier during a press conference on von Trier's new film "The House That Jack BuiltA' in Bengtsfors, Sweden March 7, 2017./ AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / Sweden / Manila Bulletin The US actress - no stranger to gore thanks to her roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill", will appear alongside Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz for the controversial Danish director's first feature since 2013's "Nymphomaniac", which also starred Thurman.

