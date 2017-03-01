UK still on track to trigger Article ...

UK still on track to trigger Article 50 this month - Brexit minister

British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis during a press conference at Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden February 14, 2017. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin via Britain remains on track to trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March despite a setback in the House of Lords, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

