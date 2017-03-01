Traffic delays expected after trams crash in central Gothenburg
The crash happened at around 3.45pm on Nils Ericsons street at the Nordstan tram stop, after one of the trams derailed and crashed into another tram, according to initial police reports. "Some people are shocked and some have minor injuries, but we're being told from the scene that they have not registered any serious injuries," police spokesperson Ulla Brehm told the TT news agency.
